Parliament Approves Political Party Regulations Suspending Delegates Conferences

Parliament on Thursday approved government proposed political party regulations requiring the political groupings to waive a requirement of holding delegates conferences to determine their official candidates for different leadership positions.
The Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga chairing the afternoon plenary session. Photo by Parliament of Uganda.
