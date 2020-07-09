Olive Nakatudde
20:18

Parliament Approves Political Party Regulations Suspending Delegates Conferences

9 Jul 2020, 20:15 Comments 156 Views Parliament Updates
The Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga chairing the afternoon plenary session. Photo by Parliament of Uganda.

In short
Parliament on Thursday approved government proposed political party regulations requiring the political groupings to waive a requirement of holding delegates conferences to determine their official candidates for different leadership positions.

 

Tagged with: political party regulations

