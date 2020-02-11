Parliament Approves UGX 2.4 Trillion Loan from Stanbic, Trade Bank

In short

In June 2019, Finance Minister Matia Kasaija presented 40.5 trillion Shillings budget approved by parliament for the financial year 2019/2020. However, five months into the financial year government realized a low revenue performance, which was attributed to delays in implementation of some administrative measures which had been projected to generate revenues. These included the Digital Tax Stamps (150 billion Shillings), electronic fiscal devices (170 billion Shillings), rental income tax (174.63 billion Shillings) and the MTN Uganda national operator license fees of US Dollars 100 million.