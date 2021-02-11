In short
Parliament on Thursday approved a government supplementary budget request of 292 billion Shillings to among others secure Covid-19 vaccines, procure more face masks, ambulances and land compensation.
Parliament Approves UGX 292 Billion Supplementary Budget
11 Feb 2021
In short
Tagged with: AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine supplementary budget
