Parliament Approves UGX 44.7 Trillion National Budget; Debt Servicing Biggest Item

In short
Government plans to collect 22.63 trillion Shillings with over 20.83 trillion coming from tax revenue in the coming financial year 2021/2022. This is to help finance the 44.77 trillion Shillings budget passed by parliament today, of which 38% is going for debt servicing.
Parliament Approves UGX 44.7 Trillion National Budget; Debt Servicing Biggest Item7 May 2021, 18:33 Comments 196 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Business and finance Updates
In short
Tagged with: financial year 2021/2022 budget
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.