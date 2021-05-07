Olive Nakatudde
Parliament Approves UGX 44.7 Trillion National Budget; Debt Servicing Biggest Item

7 May 2021 Kampala, Uganda
Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga.

Government plans to collect 22.63 trillion Shillings with over 20.83 trillion coming from tax revenue in the coming financial year 2021/2022. This is to help finance the 44.77 trillion Shillings budget passed by parliament today, of which 38% is going for debt servicing.

 

