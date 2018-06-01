Parliament Approves UGX 67 Bn for Ambulance Service System

In short
Parliament has approved 67 billion shillings for the establishment of the National Ambulance service system mandated to offer pre-hospital and emergency services in Uganda.
1 Jun 2018 Kampala, Uganda
