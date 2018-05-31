Olive Nakatudde
Parliament Approves UGX 71bn for Teachers' Salaries

31 May 2018, 21:28 Comments 193 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
Parliament on Thursday approved 71 billion to enhance salaries for all secondary school teachers. Parliament of Uganda

In short
Parliament has made a U-turn and approved Shillings 71.1 billion to enhance salaries of both Science and Arts secondary school teachers, Head teachers and Deputy Head Teachers.

 

