Parliament Approves UGX 71bn for Teachers' Salaries

Parliament has made a U-turn and approved Shillings 71.1 billion to enhance salaries of both Science and Arts secondary school teachers, Head teachers and Deputy Head Teachers.
Parliament on Thursday approved 71 billion to enhance salaries for all secondary school teachers. Login to license this image from 1$.
