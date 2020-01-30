Olive Nakatudde
Parliament Asks Gov’t to Avail UGX 10.3b for UNESCO Conference, Dubai Expo

30 Jan 2020
Deputy Speaker Jacob Oulanyah steering the plenary session.

In the report, Patrick Isiagi Opolot, the Vice-Chairperson of the Budget Committee noted that there was no budget allocation for the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) World Heritage Committee Conference yet Cabinet had approved a request for Uganda to host it in May 2021.

 

