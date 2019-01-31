Alex Otto
19:48

Parliament Asks Gov't to Protect Apaa Victims

31 Jan 2019, 19:48 Comments 96 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Updates

In short
Parliament has directed the Ministry of Internal Affairs to ensure protection for residents evicted from Apaa village following clashes at the disputed Amuru- Adjumani boundary in Apaa.

 

Tagged with: apaa land victims mps task government on evictions adjumani amuru boundary markstone installed in apaa uwa and nfa
Mentioned: parliament of uganda

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.