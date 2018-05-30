Parliament Bans Importation of 15-Year-Old Cars

In short
A report tabled before parliament by Finance Committee chairperson Henry Musasizi had suggested that the ban is extended to 20 years. But State Minister for Planning David Bahati pleaded with MPs to allow the ban to be set at least 15 years and above with a provision for a review after one year.
Parliament Bans Importation of 15-Year-Old Cars30 May 2018, 20:43 Comments 140 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
In short
