According to bid documents, up to 198 million Shillings would be spent on the packages, for which MTN Uganda had been selected as the best bidder. But the plan met stern resistance from the public many of who condemned Members of Parliament for demonstrating selfishness by evading a tax they imposed on Ugandans.
Parliament Cancels OTT Payment Contract for MPs20 Jun 2019
Some youths in a campaign againts mobile money and social media tax Login to license this image from 1$.
