Parliament Challenges Former MP Kipoi’s UGX 10 Billion Claim

Former Bubulo West MP, Tonny Nsubuga Kipoi and the Soldiers he was jointly charged with for treason. File Photo.

In short

According to Kipoi, the commission deducted 254 million Shillings from his emoluments and 214 million Shillings from his mileage allowances between 2011 and 2014, when he was in jail battling treason charges. During the same time, his seat was declared vacant after missing 15 consecutive sittings.