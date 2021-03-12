Parliament Clears Confident Governor Mutebile and Apologetic IGP Ochola for New Terms

In short
Sources indicate that the Appointments Committee approved a very confident Mutebile’s re-appointment making him one of the longest serving Governor’s of the Bank of Uganda. They also approved the re-appointment of a profusely apologetic Okoth Ochola who pledged to clean up the image of the police amid grave concerns of illegal detentions and torture by security forces.
Parliament Clears Confident Governor Mutebile and Apologetic IGP Ochola for New Terms12 Mar 2021, 17:47 Comments 265 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Business and finance Report
Prof. Emmanuel Tumusiime Mutebile appearing before the Parliament's Committee on COSASE in 2018. Photo by Olive Nakatudde
