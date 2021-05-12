Olive Nakatudde
10:22

Parliament Clears UGX 695B Supplementary Expenditure for Current Financial Year

12 May 2021, 10:13 Comments 115 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Business and finance Report
State Minister for Finance and Planning David Bahati

State Minister for Finance and Planning David Bahati

In short
A big chunk of the money (481 billion Shillings) is going to the Uganda National Oil Company for its portion of equity investment into the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) Ltd for the construction of the crude oil pipeline for transporting Uganda's crude oil from Hoima to the Port of Tanga in Tanzania to enable access to international markets.

 

Tagged with: supplementary budget

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.