Parliament Clears UGX 695B Supplementary Expenditure for Current Financial Year

In short
A big chunk of the money (481 billion Shillings) is going to the Uganda National Oil Company for its portion of equity investment into the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) Ltd for the construction of the crude oil pipeline for transporting Uganda's crude oil from Hoima to the Port of Tanga in Tanzania to enable access to international markets.
Parliament Clears UGX 695B Supplementary Expenditure for Current Financial Year12 May 2021, 10:13 Comments 115 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Business and finance Report
