Parliament Commission to Meet Over Escort Vehicles for MPs

In short
Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga has revealed that the Parliamentary Commission was going to meet to discuss President Yoweri Musevenis letter in regard to procurement of escort vehicles for Members of Parliament.
Parliament Commission to Meet Over Escort Vehicles for MPs12 Jul 2018, 19:15 Comments 145 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
Members of Parliament in a Parliament in a plenary session. Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.