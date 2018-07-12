Olive Nakatudde
19:19

Parliament Commission to Meet Over Escort Vehicles for MPs

12 Jul 2018, 19:15 Comments 145 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
Members of Parliament in a Parliament in a plenary session. Olive Nakatudde

Members of Parliament in a Parliament in a plenary session. Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga has revealed that the Parliamentary Commission was going to meet to discuss President Yoweri Musevenis letter in regard to procurement of escort vehicles for Members of Parliament.

 

Tagged with: security mps escort vehicles president yoweri museveni speaker rebecca kadaga

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.