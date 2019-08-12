Alex Otto
Parliament Committee Cautions Gov't on Expensive China Loans

12 Aug 2019, 18:04 Comments 99 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Updates
Uganda has been borrowing from countries like China for big projects like Entebbe Express Highway Michael Wambi

Uganda has been borrowing from countries like China for big projects like Entebbe Express Highway

Committee Chairperson Hajat Bbumba adds that the Committee is concerned with the high debt accumulation rate in the short and medium-term and recommended that debt contracting by the government should be scaled down to only projects that have a high economic and financial return in the medium term and target cheaper loans to finance the investment pla

 

