In short
Committee Chairperson Hajat Bbumba adds that the Committee is concerned with the high debt accumulation rate in the short and medium-term and recommended that debt contracting by the government should be scaled down to only projects that have a high economic and financial return in the medium term and target cheaper loans to finance the investment pla
Parliament Committee Cautions Gov't on Expensive China Loans12 Aug 2019, 18:04 Comments 99 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Updates
Uganda has been borrowing from countries like China for big projects like Entebbe Express Highway Login to license this image from 1$.
