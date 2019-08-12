Uganda has been borrowing from countries like China for big projects like Entebbe Express Highway Login to license this image from 1$.

In short

Committee Chairperson Hajat Bbumba adds that the Committee is concerned with the high debt accumulation rate in the short and medium-term and recommended that debt contracting by the government should be scaled down to only projects that have a high economic and financial return in the medium term and target cheaper loans to finance the investment pla