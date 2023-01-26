Parliament Committee Proposes 12 Percent Budget Increase

In short
However, Shadow Finance minister Muwanga said Kivumbi says in his minority report: "For the budget committee to identify a huge funding gap of 6.1 trillion to be added to the already exaggerated Resource Envelope of 49.9 trillion Shillings without identifying the sources of revenue renders this exercise an academic trip of no particular practical import to the budget process.”
Parliament Committee Proposes 12 Percent Budget Increase26 Jan 2023, 16:21 Comments 131 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Business and finance Report
In short
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.