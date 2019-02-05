Select Committee to Investigate Amuru-Adjumani Boundary Dispute

In short
Jessica Ababiku, the Adjumani Woman MP said it is unfair for her and the first deputy, Prime Minister, General Moses Ali to be accused of inciting people
Select Committee to Investigate Amuru-Adjumani Boundary Dispute5 Feb 2019, 20:45 Comments 89 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Updates
In short
Tagged with: apaa land conflict amuru residents protest eviction parliament institutes committee on apaa adjumani amuru dispute
Mentioned: parliament of uganda
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.