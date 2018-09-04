Alex Otto
12:50

Parliament Completes Scrutiny of Mobile Money Tax Amendment Bill

4 Sep 2018, 12:42 Comments 111 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Parliament Analysis
A logo opposing the tax on mobile money Alex Otto

In short
After a month, scrutinising the bill and interacting with different stakeholders, the finance committee is compiling the report before it can be read in the house.

 

Tagged with: tax mobile money transaction trade report economic growth civil society amendment stakeholder trading dealer
Mentioned: government finance committee henry musasizi parliament finance committee ministry of finance bank of uganda uganda bankers association

