In short
although the electoral season officially started yesterday Monday, June 22, with Political Parties and Organizations identifying flag bearers for Special Interest Groups (SIGs), online with the revised electoral roadmap, Parliament is concerned the key reforms for the process and not yet approved.
Parliament Concerned About Delayed Approval of Electoral Laws 23 Jun 2020
Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga chairing the afternoon plenary session. Login to license this image from 1$.
