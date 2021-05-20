Parliament Concludes Swearing in MPs of Eleventh Parliament

In short
The Eleventh parliament will have the highest number of legislators who have increased from 426 MPs in the Tenth Parliament to 529.
Kawempe North MP Ssegirinya Muhammad supported by colleagues after taking oath. Photo by Olive Nakatudde
