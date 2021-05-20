Olive Nakatudde
Parliament Concludes Swearing in MPs of Eleventh Parliament

20 May 2021, 17:28 Comments 279 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Politics 2021 Elections Report
Kawempe North MP Ssegirinya Muhammad supported by colleagues after taking oath. Photo by Olive Nakatudde

Kawempe North MP Ssegirinya Muhammad supported by colleagues after taking oath. Photo by Olive Nakatudde

In short
The Eleventh parliament will have the highest number of legislators who have increased from 426 MPs in the Tenth Parliament to 529.

 

