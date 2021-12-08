Olive Nakatudde
Parliament Debate on UPDF Deployment in Congo Deferred Again

8 Dec 2021, 20:17 Comments 78 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Security Report
Members of Parliament during the Plenary Sitting.

The UPDF entered Congo a week ago, in pursuit of the Allied Democratic Forces –ADF rebels, many of whom sought refuge in parts of Beni Territory and North Kivu province, in Eastern DRC. The offensive is implemented jointly with the Armed Forces of the DRC.

 

