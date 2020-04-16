In short
Parliament allocated its self-10 billion Shillings, part of the over 300 billion Shillings supplementary expense for the COVID-19 intervention. However, This has drawn criticism especially on social media where members are being accused of being selfish.
Parliament Defends UGX 10b COVID-19 Cash
