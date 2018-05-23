Parliament Halts Debate on Electrification Loan

In short
The loan is meant for the implementation of a project codenamed bridging the demand-supply balance gap through the accelerated rural electrification programme. The project is aimed at extending electricity to 287 unconnected Sub-Counties across the country and the connection of over 170,000 customers directly onto the national grid.
Parliament Halts Debate on Electrification Loan23 May 2018, 20:02 Comments 135 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance East Africa Parliament Updates
