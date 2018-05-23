Alex Otto
20:02

Parliament Halts Debate on Electrification Loan

23 May 2018, 20:02 Comments 135 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance East Africa Parliament Updates

In short
The loan is meant for the implementation of a project codenamed bridging the demand-supply balance gap through the accelerated rural electrification programme. The project is aimed at extending electricity to 287 unconnected Sub-Counties across the country and the connection of over 170,000 customers directly onto the national grid.

 

Tagged with: export and import bank of china usd 200m loan loan for rural electrification parliament defers debate on loan
Mentioned: export and import bank loan parliament

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.