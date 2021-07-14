Parliament Defers Debate on COVID-19 Response

In short
Parliament had today convened to specifically receive a report on the status of the government’s interventions against the COVID-19 pandemic. But, neither the Prime Minister nor her Deputies were present at the beginning of the sitting, sparking complaints and protests from legislators.
Parliament Defers Debate on COVID-19 Response14 Jul 2021, 17:19 Comments 200 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
