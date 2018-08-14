In short
Muhindo Harold Tonny the Deputy Opposition Whip asked Government to explain the arrest and whereabouts of the MPs and under what circumstances they are being held.
Parliament Demands Answers From Gov't on MPs Detention14 Aug 2018, 18:55 Comments 109 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Updates
In short
Tagged with: arrest parliament statement security candidate police journalist speaker barracks violation minister driver legislator
Mentioned: mps kyagulanyi ssentamu government arua
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.