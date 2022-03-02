Ochola O. Dominic
21:15

Parliament Demands Appraisal of Agriculture Cluster Development Project

2 Mar 2022, 21:09 Comments 77 Views Agriculture Business and finance Parliament Report
Parliament's courtesy photo Deputy Speaker Anita Among

Parliament's courtesy photo Deputy Speaker Anita Among

In short
The project that was rolled out in 2019 is a 6-year project intended to empower farmers to demand and access critical inputs for intensification of production with a resultant increase in marketable volumes to improve income and food security.

 

Tagged with: Agriculture Cluster Development Project income and food security.
Mentioned: Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries. The World Bank

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.