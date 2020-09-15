In short
Bulamogi County MP Kenneth Lubogo raised a matter of National Importance questioning why government had not taken a step to declare a ‘dead’ academic year given the Covid-19 pandemic.
The MP also noted the unclear communication on the opening up of school from different government institutions.
Parliament Demands Clear Govt Position on Schools' Re-opening
