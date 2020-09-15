Olive Nakatudde
19:15

Parliament Demands Clear Govt Position on Schools' Re-opening

15 Sep 2020, 19:14 Comments 151 Views Parliament Report
Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda in Thursday's afternoon plenary session. Parliament of Uganda

Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda in Thursday's afternoon plenary session.

In short
Bulamogi County MP Kenneth Lubogo raised a matter of National Importance questioning why government had not taken a step to declare a ‘dead’ academic year given the Covid-19 pandemic.





The MP also noted the unclear communication on the opening up of school from different government institutions.

 

Tagged with: re-opening schools

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.