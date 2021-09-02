Parliament Demands Comprehensive Plan on School Reopening

In short
The Minister of state for higher education John Chrysostom Muyingo informed MPs that the government is still vaccinating teachers and has promised to bring a comprehensive report on the matter within one week.
Parliament Demands Comprehensive Plan on School Reopening2 Sep 2021, 18:38 Comments 63 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Updates
About 2,908 girls below 17 years in Kwania impregnated since Coronavirus pandemic forced schools shut in March File Photo
In short
Tagged with: (COVID-19) pandemic. 700 Teenagers in Apac Impregnated, not ready for school reopening Parliam Parliament School Reopening School reopening
Mentioned: Ministry of Education Parliament
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.