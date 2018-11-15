In short
Parliament has this afternoon directed the Prime Minister to explain the fate of hundreds of families recently evicted from a 75- acre land in Lusanja village, Kasangati Town Council in Wakiso district.
Parliament Demands For Answers On Lusanja Evictions
