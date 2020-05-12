Olive Nakatudde
18:01

Parliament Demands Report on Collapsed Buildings

12 May 2020, 17:57 Comments 59 Views Parliament Report
A bulldozer moves the rubble during the rescue efforts

A bulldozer moves the rubble during the rescue efforts

In short
The Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga made the directive on Tuesday afternoon after the Worker’s representative, Margaret Rwabushaija raised the matter in relation to a building that collapsed in Kansanga, a suburb of Kampala, claiming the lives of 12 people.

 

Tagged with: collapsed buildings

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.