Parliament Demands Report on Collapsed Buildings

The Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga made the directive on Tuesday afternoon after the Worker’s representative, Margaret Rwabushaija raised the matter in relation to a building that collapsed in Kansanga, a suburb of Kampala, claiming the lives of 12 people.
