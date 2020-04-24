In short
Jacob Oboth, the Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee chairperson questioned the hesitation to provide a legal regime upon which what is going on can be translated into pieces of legislation to govern the country. He said this is either an act or omission intended to cause confusion or paralyze the country after the lock down.
Parliament Demands Statutory Instruments on COVID-19 Directives
Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga chairing the afternoon plenary session. Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
