In short
According to Kadaga, the application will also inform the public on the work of committees detailing which committee is failing to meet its deadline and responsibilities.
Kadaga Names Lazy Committees Top story18 Sep 2018, 19:58 Comments 152 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Updates
In short
Tagged with: committee bill minimum wage natural resource parliament administration ict member application job finance trade code operation legislator start delay associate legal
Mentioned: kadaga rebecca kadaga members of parliament committees of parliament minimum wages speaker of parliament
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.