Alex Otto
19:59

Kadaga Names Lazy Committees Top story

18 Sep 2018, 19:58 Comments 152 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Updates

In short
According to Kadaga, the application will also inform the public on the work of committees detailing which committee is failing to meet its deadline and responsibilities.

 

Tagged with: committee bill minimum wage natural resource parliament administration ict member application job finance trade code operation legislator start delay associate legal
Mentioned: kadaga rebecca kadaga members of parliament committees of parliament minimum wages speaker of parliament

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.