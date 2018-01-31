Parliament Directs Energy Minister to Explain Increase in Fuel Prices

In short
Kampala Central Member of Parliament Muhammad Nsereko told parliament that the current increase in the fuel prices was to affect Ugandans who he said are to pay higher prices for goods and services following the increase in the cost of fuel by petroleum companies.
Parliament Directs Energy Minister to Explain Increase in Fuel Prices31 Jan 2018, 19:32 Comments 78 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
In short
Tagged with: fuel prices mp muhammed nsereko
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.