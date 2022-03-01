Parliament Directs Finance Ministry on Parish Development Model Guidelines

In short
On Tuesday, the Bukooli County Central MP, Solomon Silwany triggered a heated debate in the house when he queried how Post Bank was procured to manage the disbursement of funds to parishes.
Parliament Directs Finance Ministry on Parish Development Model Guidelines1 Mar 2022, 18:43 Comments 254 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Business and finance Report
In short
Tagged with: Parish Development Model – PDM
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.