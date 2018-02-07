Alex Otto
Parliament Directs for Special Audit of PTA Loan

7 Feb 2018
Parliament of Uganda Official Photo

In short
Parliament has directed the Auditor General to conduct a special audit to ascertain the performance and use of the US Dollars 200 Million loan acquired from PTA Bank by Finance Ministry. Finance Minister Matia Kasaija is under fire together with the Secretary to the Treasury Keith Muhakanizi for misleading Parliament and obtaining the loan from the East and Southern African Trade and Development Bank PTA by false pretence.

 

