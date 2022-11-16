Olive Nakatudde
17:48

Parliament Directs Gov’t on Islamic Banking

16 Nov 2022, 17:46 Comments 152 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Business and finance Report
Speaker of Parliament Anita Among.

In short
Solomon Silwany, the Bukooli Central MP said that Islamic banking is important given the cheap loans and absence of interest payments. He questioned why it was taking the government long to implement it.





Islamic banking operates in line with Sharia law that prohibits the charging of interest and speculation.

 

