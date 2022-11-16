In short
Solomon Silwany, the Bukooli Central MP said that Islamic banking is important given the cheap loans and absence of interest payments. He questioned why it was taking the government long to implement it.
Islamic banking operates in line with Sharia law that prohibits the charging of interest and speculation.
Parliament Directs Gov't on Islamic Banking
16 Nov 2022
