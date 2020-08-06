Olive Nakatudde
18:07

Parliament Directs Gov’t on Teachers’ Relief Funds

6 Aug 2020, 18:04 Comments 199 Views Parliament Report
Mukono South MP Johnson Muyanja Ssenyonga raised a matter of national importance in regard to the plight of teachers.

Mukono South MP Johnson Muyanja Ssenyonga raised a matter of national importance in regard to the plight of teachers.

In short
Francis Mwijukye, the Buhweju County MP also asked government to find another way of disbursing the money since many private teachers don’t belong to Savings and Credit Cooperative Societies- SACCOs.

 

Tagged with: (COVID-19) pandemic. private teachers

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.