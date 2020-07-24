Parliament Directs Gov’t to Expedite Desilting River Nyamwamba

In short
The Kasese Municipality MP, Robert Centenary has warned of the impending fresh burst of River Nyamwamba in Kasese district if the river isn’t desilted before the second rain season starts.
Parliament Directs Gov’t to Expedite Desilting River Nyamwamba24 Jul 2020, 08:01 Comments 177 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Updates
Part of the cultivation area that was flooded by River Nyamwamba on May 8, 2014
