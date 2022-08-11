Ochola O. Dominic
Parliament Directs IGG to Probe Minister Ntabazi Over Abuse of Office, Corruption

Aggrieved Kampala Rice Traders Association petition Parliament in May 2022

This was revealed by Mwine Mpaka, the Committee Chairperson while presenting its investigation report during plenary sitting on Wednesday. The Committee's investigation stems from a petition to Parliament by the Kampala Rice Traders Association in May, 2022.

 

