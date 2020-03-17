In short
On Tuesday, the Speaker of Parliament, Rebecca Kadaga directed Ibrahim Kasozi, the Chairperson of the Sub Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises- COSASE to write to the Directorate of Citizenship and Immigration Control, Gowa Kasita over the matter.
Parliament Directs Immigrations to Block Travel of Key Witnesses in Departed Asian Property Investigations Top story17 Mar 2020, 19:48 Comments 198 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga chairing the afternoon plenary session. Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.