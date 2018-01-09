Alex Otto
Parliament Directs Minister to Re-Table GMO Bill

9 Jan 2018 Agriculture East Africa Parliament Report
An Illustration of genetically modified foods (GMOs). Courtesy

In short
Parliament has directed the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation to re-table the National Biotechnology and Bio-safety bill 2012. In December, President Yoweri Museveni rejected to sign the National Biotechnology and Bio-safety Bill 2012, which seeks to provide a regulatory framework for safe development and application of biotechnology, research, development, and release of genetically modified organisms GMOs.

 

