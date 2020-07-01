In short
The directive made by parliament on Tuesday, followed a report by Kayunga Woman MP Idah Nantaba that the tractors are being used to destroy the forest reserve. Nantaba said that 1,000 out of the total 5,000 hectares of the forest land is contested in court.
Parliament Directs Minister to 'Save Kiwula Central Forest Reserve'
Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga chairing the afternoon plenary session. Login to license this image from 1$.
