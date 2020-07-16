Olive Nakatudde
Parliament Directs Transport Ministry Over Boda-Boda Operations

The Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga chairing the afternoon plenary session. Photo by Parliament of Uganda.

The Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga has directed the Minister of Works and Transport to present a statement in regard to the plight of Boda-Boda industry which continues to be under lockdown.

 

