Parliament Directs Transport Ministry Over Boda-Boda Operations

The Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga has directed the Minister of Works and Transport to present a statement in regard to the plight of Boda-Boda industry which continues to be under lockdown.
The Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga chairing the afternoon plenary session. Photo by Parliament of Uganda.
