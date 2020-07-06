In short
The Parliament of Uganda in only June 2020 discussed and forwarded up to 10 loan requests worth 2.5 trillion shillings for consideration to the National Economy committee in the wake of COVID-19.
Parliament Discussed Loans Worth 2.5 Trillion in June
Kampala, Uganda
