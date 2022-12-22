In short
The special plenary sitting to pay tribute was attended by dozens of Members of Parliament, Government Ministers, religious leaders, friends, relatives and family members. Robinah Nabbanja, the Prime Minister and Leader of Government Business moved a motion to pay tribute and described late Okabe as a diligent leader who promoted women empowerment, and upheld Christian values to transform lives of ordinary Ugandans.
Parliament Eulogizes Serere County MP Bishop Okabe
Bishop Patrick Okabe's casket being delivered at Parliament Chambers for plenary sitting on Thursday.
