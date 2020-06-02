Parliament Expunges 10bn Displeasure motion Againts Oulanyah

In short
Although the motion was initially against the president, Bugabula South MP Maurice Kibalya moved an amendment to include the Deputy Speaker Jacob Oulanyah, who was condemned for returning the 20 million Shillings he was given as part of the allocation.
Parliament Expunges 10bn Displeasure motion Againts Oulanyah2 Jun 2020, 17:35 Comments 222 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Politics Misc Updates
In short
Tagged with: Deputy Speaker Oulanyah
Mentioned: Parliament office of the speaker
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.