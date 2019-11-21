Parliament Fails to Sit Due to Absence of Speakers

In short
The Acting Director communications at parliament Helen Kaweesa says that the Plenary could not take place because the Deputy Speaker is out of the country while the speaker had a state function which she had not anticipated to attend.
Parliament Fails to Sit Due to Absence of Speakers21 Nov 2019, 20:22 Comments 221 Views Parliament Misc Updates
In short
Tagged with: Kadaga Panel of speakers Parliament sitting Plenary
Mentioned: Parliament
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.