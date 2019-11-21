Alex Otto
Parliament Fails to Sit Due to Absence of Speakers

21 Nov 2019, 20:22 Comments 221 Views Parliament Misc Updates

The Acting Director communications at parliament Helen Kaweesa says that the Plenary could not take place because the Deputy Speaker is out of the country while the speaker had a state function which she had not anticipated to attend.

 

