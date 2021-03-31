Olive Nakatudde
Parliament Finally Approves National Health Insurance Bill

31 Mar 2021, 19:58 Comments 174 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
In short
This means that, if assented to by the President, there will be a four per cent deduction on salaries of employees in the formal sector and a one per cent contribution from their employers, to contribute 1percent to the health scheme. Individuals in the informal sector will contribute an annual payment of 100, 000 Shillings.

 

