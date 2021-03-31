Parliament Finally Approves National Health Insurance Bill

In short
This means that, if assented to by the President, there will be a four per cent deduction on salaries of employees in the formal sector and a one per cent contribution from their employers, to contribute 1percent to the health scheme. Individuals in the informal sector will contribute an annual payment of 100, 000 Shillings.
Parliament Finally Approves National Health Insurance Bill31 Mar 2021, 19:58 Comments 174 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
In short
Tagged with: National Health Insurance Bill, 2019
