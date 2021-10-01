In short
Elegu, located in Amuru District is the main point of entry for goods and services into South Sudan. The leaders visited the border on Thursday as part of an oversight and fact-finding mission, to assess the state of the cross border relations and management by the two countries.
Parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee Denied Access to Elegu Border1 Oct 2021, 16:58 Comments 204 Views Business and finance Security East Africa Report
The Committee of Parliament on Foreign and East Africa Community Affairs after being blocked from accessing Aswa Bridge, Uganda-South Sudan border - Photo by Dominic Ochola
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.