Parliament Grants Leave to Opendi to Introduce Bill on Surrogacy

In short
The former Minister of Health in charge of General duties, who is behind the proposed Surrogacy and Assisted technology Bill, says that although different mechanism of getting children through the participation of other partners are already happening in the country, it is unregulated.
Parliament Grants Leave to Opendi to Introduce Bill on Surrogacy9 Nov 2021
In short
Tagged with: Surrogacy
