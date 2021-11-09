Alex Otto
Parliament Grants Leave to Opendi to Introduce Bill on Surrogacy

Illustration on Surrogacy

The former Minister of Health in charge of General duties, who is behind the proposed Surrogacy and Assisted technology Bill, says that although different mechanism of getting children through the participation of other partners are already happening in the country, it is unregulated.

 

